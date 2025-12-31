Alex Wilkins scores 20, hits winner to lift Furman over Mercer 74-72 in Southern Conference opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 20 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 19 seconds left to help…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 20 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 19 seconds left to help Furman defeat Mercer 74-72 on Wednesday in a Southern Conference opener.

Wilkins also had seven assists for the Paladins (10-4, 1-0), who have won six in a row. Asa Thomas scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Tom House added 13 points.

Baraka Okojie led the Bears (8-6, 0-1) with 22 points. Zaire Williams added 13 points for Mercer. Brady Shoulders had nine points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

