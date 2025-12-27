Alcorn State faces No. 15 Ole Miss, aims to stop road slide

Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will…

Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Braves play No. 15 Ole Miss.

The Rebels are 7-0 on their home court. Ole Miss averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Braves are 0-4 in road games. Alcorn State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.2 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Debreasha Powe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nakia Cheatham is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 8.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

