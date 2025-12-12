Albany (NY) visits Florida Atlantic following Sissoko’s 20-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-8) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Albany (NY) after Yohann Sissoko scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 112-55 victory against the Saint Leo Lions.

The Owls are 4-1 on their home court. Florida Atlantic scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Great Danes are 0-5 on the road. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Okechukwu Okeke averaging 2.6.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Amir Lindsey is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 9.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

