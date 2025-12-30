Albany (NY) plays South Carolina following Lindsey’s 23-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-10) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-10) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -20.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on South Carolina after Amir Lindsey scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 83-75 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Gamecocks are 8-1 on their home court. South Carolina scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Great Danes are 1-6 on the road. Albany (NY) gives up 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

South Carolina is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Great Danes. Nasir Muhammad is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

