Alabama State takes on Mississippi State, aims to stop 6-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Quincy Ballard leads the Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Hornets have gone 1-8 away from home. Alabama State is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi State scores 78.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 82.8 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jerquarius Stanback is averaging seven points and 2.1 blocks for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.