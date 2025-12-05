Air Force faces Utah Valley on 4-game road slide

Air Force Falcons (4-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will…

Air Force Falcons (4-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Falcons face Utah Valley.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in home games. Utah Valley has a 5-2 record against teams over .500.

The Falcons are 1-4 on the road. Air Force is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Milahnie Perry is averaging 17.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 8.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.