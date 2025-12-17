Air Force faces San Diego State on 4-game skid

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-3) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs…

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-3)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -23.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force enters the matchup with San Diego State as losers of four games in a row.

The Aztecs have gone 4-1 at home. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 2.4.

The Falcons are 0-2 on the road. Air Force gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

San Diego State scores 81.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.5 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 66.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.5 San Diego State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Eli Robinson is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

