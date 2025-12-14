Addy Brown scores season-high 28 points in No. 10 Cyclones’ 81-53 win over UNI, Audi Crooks sits out

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 21 of her season-high 28 points in the first half, and No. 10…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 21 of her season-high 28 points in the first half, and No. 10 Iowa State routed in-state rival Northern Iowa 81-53 on Sunday with national scoring leader Audi Crooks sitting out with an injury.

Crooks, who averages 27.6 points per game, was injured Wednesday in the Cyclones’ win over No. 11 Iowa. She was expected to finish return-to-play protocol early this week, the school announced, without disclosing the nature of the injury.

The Cyclones (12-0) are out to their best start since the 2013-14 team was a program-best 14-0.

Alisa Williams made her first career start in Crooks’ place and scored 11 points and grabbed five boards.

Brown knocked down four 3-point shots in the first half, and the Cyclones broke open the game with a 34-6 run spanning the first and second halves. The lead grew to 33 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Jada Williams had eight assists to go with 10 points.

Iowa State was 12 of 29 on 3s (41.4%), scored 22 points off the Panthers’ 16 turnovers, and had assists on 20 of its 30 field goals.

Brown shot 8 of 13 from the field in the first half, including 4 of 5 on 3s, as the Cyclones wiped out an early deficit and took control in the second quarter.

The Panthers (4-6), who upset Iowa State 87-75 last season, got 13 points from Abby Tuttle. It was UNI’s second game against a Top 25 opponent. The Panthers lost to Iowa on Nov. 16.

Up Next

Northern Iowa travels to St. Thomas on Sunday.

Iowa State opens Big 12 play at home against Kansas on Sunday.

