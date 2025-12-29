Abdullahi leads Princeton against Vermont after 21-point game

Vermont Catamounts (8-6) at Princeton Tigers (3-11) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Vermont after…

Vermont Catamounts (8-6) at Princeton Tigers (3-11)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Vermont after Malik Abdullahi scored 21 points in Princeton’s 65-61 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on the road. Vermont ranks third in the America East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Long averaging 4.0.

Princeton’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Stanton is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.9 points. Jackson Hicke is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Gus Yalden is shooting 57.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

