Yale Bulldogs and the Green Bay Phoenix meet

Green Bay Phoenix (1-4) vs. Yale Bulldogs (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Green Bay in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Yale went 22-8 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 6.6 bench points last season.

The Phoenix are 1-4 in non-conference play. Green Bay ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 14.8 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 4.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

