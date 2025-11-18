Wyoming plays Sam Houston on 4-game win streak

Wyoming Cowboys (4-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming seeks to keep…

Wyoming Cowboys (4-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Sam Houston.

Sam Houston went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Bearkats averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

Wyoming finished 12-20 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Cowboys shot 43.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

