Wyoming hosts CSU Fullerton following Henderson’s 25-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Wyoming…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces Wyoming after Jaden Henderson scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 136-82 victory over the Caltech Beavers.

Wyoming finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Cowboys shot 43.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 1-19 in Big West play and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Titans shot 40.2% from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.