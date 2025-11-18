Wright State hosts Bellarmine following Ralston’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (1-3) at Wright State Raiders (3-1) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Wright…

Bellarmine Knights (1-3) at Wright State Raiders (3-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Wright State after Triniti Ralston scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 77-58 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Wright State finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Raiders shot 38.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Bellarmine went 18-15 overall with a 9-8 record on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

