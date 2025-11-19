Live Radio
Wofford knocks off North Florida 86-78

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:55 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes scored 21 points as Wofford beat North Florida 86-78 on Wednesday.

Holmes had nine rebounds and three steals for the Terriers (3-2). Chace Watley scored 16 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Nils Machowski shot 3 for 12 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (1-3) with 22 points. BJ Plummer added 16 points and Mason Lee also had 13.

