Williams leads Portland against UAPB after 25-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays UAPB after Cameron Williams scored 25 points in Portland’s 120-83 victory over the Willamette Bearcats.

Portland finished 12-20 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pilots averaged 15.5 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

UAPB finished 6-25 overall with a 2-17 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions gave up 83.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

