West Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -23.5;…

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -23.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers face Lafayette.

West Virginia went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 26.1 from deep.

Lafayette finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Leopards averaged 5.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.