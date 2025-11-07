West Virginia hosts Kent State for cross-conference contest

Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on Kent State in a non-conference matchup.

West Virginia went 16-0 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 27.5 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.

Kent State went 21-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Flashes gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

