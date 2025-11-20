Live Radio
Weber State wins 91-85 against Campbell

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 1:14 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine had 23 points and seven assists in Weber State’s 91-85 win over Campbell on Wednesday night.

Jace Whiting scored 17 points for the Wildcats (2-3). Viljami Vartiainen had 16 points.

DJ Smith led the Fighting Camels (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Dovydas Butka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Campbell. Chris Fields Jr. also recorded 18 points.

Weber State went into halftime ahead 45-37. Vartiainen scored 14 points in the half. The Wildcats pulled away after a 17-2 second-half run broke a 37-all tie and gave them the lead at 54-39 with 18:09 left. Saine scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

