Weber State visits BYU after Emma-Nnopu’s 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (2-3) at BYU Cougars (5-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on…

Weber State Wildcats (2-3) at BYU Cougars (5-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on BYU after Antoniette Emma-Nnopu scored 21 points in Weber State’s 59-55 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. BYU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 43.0 boards. Lara Rohkohl leads the Cougars with 9.6 rebounds.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 away from home. Weber State is second in the Big Sky with 16.2 assists per game led by Sydney White averaging 5.2.

BYU scores 79.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 66.4 Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 30.7% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Olivia Hamlin is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.6 points.

Emma-Nnopu is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 15.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.

