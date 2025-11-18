Washington State Cougars take on the Oregon Ducks on 4-game losing streak

Oregon Ducks (4-0) at Washington State Cougars (0-4) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try…

Oregon Ducks (4-0) at Washington State Cougars (0-4)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to break its four-game skid when the Cougars play Oregon.

Washington State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cougars averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

Oregon finished 10-9 in Big Ten play and 4-6 on the road last season. The Ducks averaged 68.0 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.