Providence Friars (1-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Providence in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 5.4 steals, 1.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Providence finished 12-20 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Friars shot 44.0% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

