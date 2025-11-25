Virginia Cavaliers and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons square off in Niceville, Florida

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-3) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-3) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Virginia square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Virginia leads college basketball allowing just 45.5 points per game while holding opponents to 31.4% shooting.

The Mastodons have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Virginia’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 31.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Tabitha Amanze is shooting 51.1% and averaging 9.7 points.

Rylee Bess is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 steals. Alana Nelson is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

