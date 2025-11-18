Villanova Wildcats take on the La Salle Explorers, aim for 4th straight win

Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at La Salle Explorers (2-2) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova aims to keep its…

Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at La Salle Explorers (2-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on La Salle.

La Salle went 14-19 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Explorers averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

Villanova finished 3-8 on the road and 21-15 overall a season ago. The Wildcats gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.