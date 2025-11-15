Live Radio
Villanova visits JMU following Barnes-Williams’ 29-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:53 AM

Villanova Wildcats (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-1)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Villanova after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 29 points in JMU’s 74-61 win over the Liberty Lady Flames.

JMU finished 30-6 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dukes averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

Villanova went 21-15 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

