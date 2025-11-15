Villanova visits JMU following Barnes-Williams’ 29-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-1) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Villanova after…

Villanova Wildcats (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-1)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Villanova after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 29 points in JMU’s 74-61 win over the Liberty Lady Flames.

JMU finished 30-6 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dukes averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

Villanova went 21-15 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

