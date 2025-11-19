Villanova earns 70-55 win over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Hodge’s 17 points helped Villanova defeat La Salle 70-55 on Wednesday. Hodge went 7 of 9…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Hodge’s 17 points helped Villanova defeat La Salle 70-55 on Wednesday.

Hodge went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (4-1). Tyler Perkins added 13 points while going 6 of 11. Acaden Lewis went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

Eric Acker finished with 17 points for the Explorers (2-3). Rob Dockery added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jaeden Marshall had 10 points.

Villanova took the lead for good with 19:28 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-28 at halftime, with Hodge racking up 11 points. Hodge scored a team-high six points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

