Valparaiso visits Detroit Mercy for non-conference showdown

Valparaiso Beacons at Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy and Valparaiso meet in non-conference action.

Detroit Mercy finished 15-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Titans averaged 63.9 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Valparaiso finished 12-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Beacons averaged 63.5 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

