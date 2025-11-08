UT Arlington Mavericks to square off against the New Mexico Lobos Saturday

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos…

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UT Arlington.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

UT Arlington finished 5-7 in WAC games and 3-11 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

