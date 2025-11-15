UMBC hosts Wagner following Placer’s 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)
Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays UMBC after Eduardo Placer scored 20 points in Wagner’s 63-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.
UMBC finished 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Retrievers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.
Wagner finished 6-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Seahawks shot 40.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.