UMBC hosts Wagner following Placer’s 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays UMBC after Eduardo Placer scored 20 points in Wagner’s 63-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.

UMBC finished 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Retrievers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

Wagner finished 6-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Seahawks shot 40.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

