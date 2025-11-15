Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMBC hosts Wagner following…

UMBC hosts Wagner following Placer’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 11:49 AM

Wagner Seahawks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays UMBC after Eduardo Placer scored 20 points in Wagner’s 63-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.

UMBC finished 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Retrievers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

Wagner finished 6-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Seahawks shot 40.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up