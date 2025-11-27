UCSD visits No. 22 Washington following Ma’s 22-point game

UCSD Tritons (3-3) at Washington Huskies (6-0) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits No. 22 Washington after…

UCSD Tritons (3-3) at Washington Huskies (6-0)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits No. 22 Washington after Sabrina Ma scored 22 points in UCSD’s 87-39 victory against the Occidental Tigers.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 at home. Washington is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Tritons are 0-2 in road games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Erin Condron averaging 7.0.

Washington makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). UCSD has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 31.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 10.8 points.

Ma averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Condron is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

