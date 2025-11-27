UCF Knights face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0) vs. UCF Knights (5-1) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0) vs. UCF Knights (5-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Wake Forest at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Knights are 5-1 in non-conference play. UCF has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 7-0 in non-conference play. Wake Forest averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 21.4 points per game.

UCF’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points above the 31.9% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Knights. Samari Bankhead is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers.

Grace Oliver is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

