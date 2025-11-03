UCF hosts Hofstra in season opener

Hofstra Pride at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Hofstra in the season opener.

UCF finished 20-17 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Knights averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.

Hofstra finished 5-9 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Pride averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

