Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tyler Tejada scores 24…

Tyler Tejada scores 24 as Towson defeats Loyola Maryland 67-56 in opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:43 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Tejada’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Loyola Maryland 67-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Tejada shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson scored 14 points and added five assists. Jack Doumbia had 13 points .

Jacob Theodosiou led the Greyhounds with 13 points and two steals.

Towson was tied with Loyola at the half, 28-28. Tejada had 18 points in the second half to close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up