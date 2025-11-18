Tyler leads Kent State against Ohio State after 24-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State…

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Ohio State after Janae Tyler scored 24 points in Kent State’s 92-45 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Ohio State finished 26-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 63.7 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-2 away from home. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Rismiller averaging 6.2.

