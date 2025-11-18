Live Radio
Tyler leads Kent State against Ohio State after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:44 AM

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Ohio State after Janae Tyler scored 24 points in Kent State’s 92-45 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Ohio State finished 26-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 63.7 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-2 away from home. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Rismiller averaging 6.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

