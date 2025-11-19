Tunca leads Penn State against Harvard after 20-point showing

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany…

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Harvard after Melih Tunca scored 20 points in Penn State’s 83-69 win over the La Salle Explorers.

Penn State went 16-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 16.0 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

The Crimson are 2-0 in road games. Harvard is 1-0 in one-possession games.

