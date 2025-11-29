Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off against the Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (4-3) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Houston at…

Houston Cougars (4-3) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Houston at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Dora Toman leads the Golden Hurricane with 7.3 boards.

The Cougars are 4-3 in non-conference play. Houston is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulsa scores 75.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 66.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Abigail Jegede is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.9%.

Jade Jones is averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.