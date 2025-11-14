Tulane takes on New Orleans, looks for 4th straight victory

New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at Tulane Green Wave (3-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

Tulane finished 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave averaged 7.4 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans went 4-27 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

