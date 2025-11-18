Troy Trojans head to the San Diego State Aztecs

Troy Trojans (3-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15.5;…

Troy Trojans (3-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Troy.

San Diego State finished 12-3 at home last season while going 21-10 overall. The Aztecs shot 44.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Trojans are 2-2 on the road. Troy averages 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

