Troy Trojans and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash meet in Fort Myers, Florida

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) vs. Troy Trojans (4-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) and Troy meet at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Trojans are 4-4 in non-conference play. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 8.3.

The Red Flash are 0-5 in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-2 against opponents over .500.

Troy scores 89.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 90.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 62.8 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than the 83.9 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Victor Valdes is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 12.2 points.

