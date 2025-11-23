Troy hosts Montana State after Harris’ 26-point game

Montana State Bobcats (4-0) at Troy Trojans (4-1) Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on…

Montana State Bobcats (4-0) at Troy Trojans (4-1)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Troy after Addison Harris scored 26 points in Montana State’s 94-81 victory over the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Trojans are 3-0 on their home court. Troy is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Montana State went 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 55.9 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

