Texas Longhorns to host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

Texas went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Longhorns averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-15 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Knights averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

