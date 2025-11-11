Live Radio
Texas Longhorns to host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:41 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

Texas went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Longhorns averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-15 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Knights averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

