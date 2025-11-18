Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles travel to take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech heads to South Carolina Upstate for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate scores 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee Tech averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate averages 84.2 points, 17.2 more per game than the 67.0 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins is shooting 59.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.8 points. Karmani Gregory is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.2 points.

Mekhi Cameron is averaging 13 points for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.