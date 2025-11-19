Temple beats Hofstra 81-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason scored 21 points as Temple beat Hofstra 81-76 on Wednesday. Tobiason shot 5 for 9…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason scored 21 points as Temple beat Hofstra 81-76 on Wednesday.

Tobiason shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Owls (3-1). Derrian Ford scored 20 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor and 11 for 12 from the line and added three steals. Gavin Griffiths shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Pride (2-3) were led by Cruz Davis, who posted 25 points and four assists. James Patterson added 15 points for Hofstra. Joshua DeCady had 13 points.

Temple went into the half leading Hofstra 33-31. Tobiason scored 10 points in the half. Temple used an 8-0 second-half run to take the lead at 61-55 with 6:28 remaining. Tobiason scored 11 second-half points.

