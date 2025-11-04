Sylla, Reeves rescue Georgia Tech in OT from Maryland Eastern Shore’s upset bid

Mouhammed Sylla scored 14 points, Kowacie Reeves Jr.'s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in overtime broke a tie score and Georgia Tech dodged an upset beating Maryland Eastern Shore 56-52 in a season opener on Monday night.

Trey Brown missed a two-point attempt for the Hawks with seven seconds left in the extra session. Sylla grabbed the rebound, got fouled and made 1 of 2 foul shots to secure the win.

The Yellow Jackets led for all of overtime.

Maryland Eastern Shore’s Justin Monden made a jumpshot with 10 seconds left in regulation to give the Hawks a 46-45 lead. After a Georgia Tech timeout, Peyton Marshall missed a layup, grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt with a second left. He made the first foul shot but missed the second to tie the score.

Reeves was the only Yellow Jackets player to join Sylla in double figures scoring with 12 points. Sylla grabbed 15 rebounds.

Reserves Joseph Locandro and Justin Monden led the Hawks, scoring 17 points and 10 points respectively.

The meeting between Georgia Tech and UMES was the third in program history, but first since the 1984-85 season. The Yellow Jackets have won all three.

