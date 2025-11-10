St. John’s Red Storm travel to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats

St. John’s Red Storm (1-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts St.…

St. John’s Red Storm (1-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts St. John’s.

Quinnipiac finished 28-5 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats gave up 57.7 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

St. John’s finished 6-14 in Big East play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Red Storm averaged 8.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

