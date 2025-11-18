Southern Utah plays Washington State on 3-game road skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-3) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hits…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-3)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hits the road against Washington State looking to break its three-game road slide.

Washington State went 19-15 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Elijah Duval averaging 4.2.

