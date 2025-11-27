South Florida Bulls take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5;…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Western Kentucky at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulls are 3-3 in non-conference play. South Florida is fifth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 5.8.

The Hilltoppers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky averages 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

South Florida scores 94.3 points, 18.1 more per game than the 76.2 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.5% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Josh Omojafo is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.0 points.

Teagan Moore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hilltoppers. Grant Newell is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.