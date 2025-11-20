South Dakota visits Crews and Missouri

South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri Tigers (5-0) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5; over/under…

South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at Missouri Tigers (5-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts South Dakota after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 91-73 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Missouri is fifth in the SEC scoring 91.4 points while shooting 56.4% from the field.

The Coyotes are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota scores 89.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Missouri makes 56.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). South Dakota has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4%.

Isaac Bruns is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Coyotes. Shey Eberwein is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

