South Dakota and Air Force to meet for cross-conference game

Air Force Falcons (1-0) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-0)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Air Force in a non-conference matchup.

South Dakota went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Coyotes averaged 65.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

Air Force finished 8-12 in MWC play and 5-8 on the road last season. The Falcons allowed opponents to score 63.7 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

