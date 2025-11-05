SMU faces Texas A&M-CC after Pierre’s 21-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Texas A&M-CC after…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Texas A&M-CC after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in SMU’s 96-76 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

SMU finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 13-6 at home. The Mustangs allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 13-9 in Southland play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Islanders gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

