Smith leads Campbell against Weber State after 27-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Weber State after DJ Smith scored 27 points in Campbell’s 108-55 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Weber State went 12-22 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Wildcats averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

Campbell finished 7-10 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 6.9 steals, 3.1 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

